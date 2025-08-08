‘Reug Reug’ says he and Rodtang Jitmuangnon share a synergy: “We both come from the same background”

Two of the most polarizing figures in ONE Championship have built quite an unlikely friendship.Reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane of Senegal revealed it wasn't hard to develop a bond with Thai megastar Rodtang 'The Iron Man' Jitmuangnon.After all, their backgrounds mirror one another — escaping poverty and obscurity in their respective small villages to become world champions on martial arts' grandest stage.In a ONE Championship interview, 'Reug Reug' spoke about his mutual connection with Rodtang, which eventually developed over time.&quot;Rodtang and I were on many of the same cards, and we both come from the same background, growing up with nothing. We grew up in poverty, and we both dedicated our lives to sports and living for our family.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, the 33-year-old behemoth also expressed his admiration for 'The Iron Man's' generosity, since they both looked after their friends and family after reaching the mountaintop of their respective fields. Kane added:&quot;So it’s like, I provide everything for my mom the same way Rodtang does. And I think our stories are quite similar, just in different countries. We both come from adversity to become champions, and we both won milestone fights when we were on the same cards together.&quot;'Reug Reug' hopes to fight alongside Rodtang at ONE 173After making history as the first African-born world champion in ONE Championship, 'Reug Reug' is gearing up to defend his 26 pounds of gold for the first time.The reigning ONE heavyweight world champion will run it back with the same man he dethroned, Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin, in a gargantuan five-round clash at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post'Reug Reug' has always had a blast hanging out with Rodtang backstage at the events they shared together in the past.In the same interview, the Black Panther Sports and ReugReug MMA affiliate expresses his wish for Rodtang to get a match at ONE 173, so they can reunite in Tokyo.&quot;Hopefully, we’ll be fighting together on the Japan card as well.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on ONE 173