"We are fine" - 'Reug Reug' says there's no personal beef with Anatoly Malykhin ahead of Tokyo rematch

ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane has dismissed any notion of personal animosity with former titleholder Anatoly Malykhin as they prepare for their highly anticipated rematch at ONE 173 in Tokyo on Nov. 16.

Ad

The towering Senegalese champion, who captured heavyweight gold by defeating the previously unbeaten Russian powerhouse via split decision in their first encounter at ONE 169 last November, revealed that mutual respect exists between them despite their intense rivalry inside the Circle.

"I respect everybody after the fight is finished. I respect everybody from my first fight to my last fight," the 33-year-old told ONE Championship ahead of their rematch at the Ariake Arena. "This is the fight game. After the fight is finished, we are fine."

Ad

Trending

This mature perspective from 'Reug Reug' demonstrates the sportsmanship that has endeared him to fans worldwide, viewing competition as a professional obligation rather than a personal vendetta.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The heavyweight king also shared insight into his post-fight interaction with Malykhin following their first encounter, revealing the Russian's gracious response to his championship defeat.

Ad

"We haven't talked to each other since the fight. After the fight was finished, I went to the hotel and he said, 'African power. You have power. It's your time," the TRIPL3 MMA and Black Panther Sports athlete recalled.

With the two-division MMA world champion seeking redemption and 'Reug Reug' aiming to prove his victory wasn't a fluke, their second encounter promises to deliver championship-caliber action.

Ad

ONE 173 takes place on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, with ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong promising additional world title fights to be announced in the coming months.

After the pair's hotly anticipated rematch, divisional king Superbon and interim champ Masaaki Noiri lock horns in a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification contest.

Head over to watch.onefc.com for how-to-watch details. As always, stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for any updates or fight announcements surrounding ONE's return to Japan later this year.

Ad

Ad

'Reug Reug' confident he finishes Malykhin on Nov. 16

The organization's first African world champion may respect 'Sladkiy's' credentials, but that will be put aside when they get locked inside the Circle at ONE 173.

When asked about his prediction for this fight, 'Reug Reug' told members of the media at the event's official press conference:

"When I fight Anatoly again, it’s not going to last more than three rounds. I’m telling you. Three rounds are as far as it goes. It could be over in two rounds with a finish, and three rounds is the most. Third round will be the last round, I’m telling you."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.