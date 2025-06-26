“Three rounds are as far as it goes” - ‘Reug Reug’ plans a quick kill vs Anatoly Malykhin in world title rematch in Tokyo

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane doesn't plan on staying until the final bell in his world title defense.

Ad

The reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion will defend his throne against two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin in the co-main event of ONE 173 on Nov. 16 at Ariake Arena.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Kane said he's on a mission to take out Malykhin as quickly as possible.

The Senegalese wrestling machine added that Malykhin will only last until the third round in their monster clash in Tokyo.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

'Reug Reug' said:

"When I fight Anatoly again, it’s not going to last more than three rounds. I’m telling you. Three rounds are as far as it goes. It could be over in two rounds with a finish, and three rounds is the most. Third round will be the last round, I’m telling you."

Ad

Kane, the first MMA world champion out of Senegal, broke through Malykhin's invincible aura when they fought for the first time at ONE 169 in Bangkok.

Malykhin was a perfect 14-0, with a hundred percent finish rate, in his career when he put the ONE heavyweight MMA world title on the line against Kane.

While much of the fanbase anticipated another highlight reel knockout from the Russian juggernaut, Kane thought otherwise.

Kane used his unorthodox wrestling style to stifle and take down Malykhin in the earlier rounds.

Ad

The ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion managed to land his devastating boxing in the championship rounds, but Kane stood his ground and earned the split decision victory from the judges and handed 'Sladkiy' his first professional loss.

Tickets for ONE 173 will be available at ePlus.

'Reug Reug' reveals 'Rampage' will be in his corner at ONE 173

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane is paying homage to Japan's rich MMA history when he steps inside the Circle at ONE 173.

Ad

In the card's recent press conference in Tokyo, Kane's manager revealed that MMA legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson will be in the corner when the 33-year-old defends the ONE heavyweight MMA world title against Anatoly Malykhin.

Kane's manager said:

"He's going to bring Rampage with him to pass over the ceremonial banner of huge fighters in the region. And he feels like this fight with Anatoly stamps him as one of the greatest heavyweight MMA fighters in the world, and he hopes that Anatoly appreciates Oumar for giving him a chance for the rematch."

'Rampage' is a former UFC light heavyweight world champion and was one of the biggest stars of the iconic PRIDE FC promotion in the early 2000s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.