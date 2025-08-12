WATCH: Look at Takeru Segawa’s lightning-fast combos in insane pad session

By Mike Murillo
Published Aug 12, 2025 14:25 GMT
WATCH: Look at Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa in insane pad session. -- Photo by ONE Championship
Japanese kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa set up training camp in the United States, getting ready for whenever he is called up again to compete. It is part of his push to wiggle out of the rough patch he is currently in.

'The Natural Born Crusher' is at premier boxing, Muay Thai and kickboxing facility Boxing Works in Southern California working on his game. It is with the end view of preparing his mind and body when he returns to action.

ONE Championship recently shared a video clip on Instagram of Takeru in training, particularly showcasing his powerful and fast combinations while doing pad work.

"Like thunder and lightning ⚡️," it wrote on its caption.
Takeru was last in action in March at ONE 172 in Japan. He, however, lost, knocked out in the opening round by Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in their headlining flyweight kickboxing clash.

It was his second defeat in three matches in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut in January 2024 following an illustrious career at K-1.

While he admitted that his current predicament has been tough, Takeru is determined to turn things around and get back to consistently winning.

Jacob Smith calls out Takeru to a showdown

While there is no official word yet on when Takeru's next match in ONE Championship will be, one fighter who expressed interest in touching gloves with the Japanese legend is Jacob Smith of the United Kingdom.

The English fighter called out Takeru in an Instagram post last month, saying he is ready for either Muay Thai or kickboxing against the Team Vasileus standout. He offered, as a possible venue, ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri set for Nov. 16 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

To further make his case for his showdown against Takeru, Smith pointed out the significance of it since they are both coming off losses in their previous matches at the hands of Rodtang.

Smith wrote on his callout:

"@k1takeru I want to fight you in your own backyard in November. Muay Thai or kickboxing, whichever you prefer. It makes sense, both [of us are] coming off a loss to Rodtang.
"I respect what you have done in the sport and respect you as a fighter, but I'll beat you 100%. @onechampionship make it happen."

Smith lost by decision to Rodtang in his last fight in November 2024, missing out on the chance to claim the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE 173 is the second live on-ground event of ONE Championship in Japan this year. It is headlined by the featherweight kickboxing world title unification fight between reigning divisional king Superbon and interim champion Masaaki Noiri.

