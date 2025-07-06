“I'm very ready now” - Japanese star Takeru interested in a boxing match with tormentor Rodtang

Japanese kickboxing icon and former multi-time K-1 kickboxing titleholder 'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa is looking to book another big fight opposite former flyweight Muay Thai king 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
Takeru dropped a first-round knockout to Rodtang in March at ONE 172 in Saitama. But the 33-year-old Team Vasileus standout has recharged and is determined to get 'The Iron Man' back in the ring for another go.
This time, Takeru says he's open to facing the Thai megastar under any rule set.
Addressing the media at a recent press conference in Tokyo, Takeru says he would be open to facing Rodtang in a boxing match.
'The Natural Born Krusher' said:
"I'd like to say that I'm very ready now, but I'm actually not in a position to make this proposal at the moment. But I saw that Rodtang made a comment on his social media. He said he is ready. And I also heard from some people from ONE Championship that maybe, what if, what would be a good idea, maybe like a boxing [match] or like open fingers? Or even like just a fist-fight directly, what would you do?"
Needless to say, fans would love to see Takeru fight Rodtang again, no matter the discipline.
Takeru Segawa wants on ONE 173 and he is seeking revenge against Rodtang: "This is the one I’m thinking about right now"
'The Natural Born Krusher' Takeru Segawa can't stop thinking about a potential rematch against 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.
Takeru says he wants revenge against the Thai icon most of all:
"I’m very happy that there will be another event in Japan. I’m looking forward to be a part of this as well in the future. ONE Championship made me decide that I want to continue fighting, and I want to get my revenge on Rodtang. This is the one I’m thinking about right now."
