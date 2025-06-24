“I will fight you at any rules” - Japanese megastar Takeru dares to face Rodtang anew in potential rematch

Takeru Segawa wants another go-around with his old nemesis, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Ad

The Japanese superstar demanded a rematch against the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion under any ruleset in ONE Championship.

Takeru posted on Instagram:

"If you accept the rematch, I will fight you at any rules. I don't care, open finger gloves or bar-knuckle 🫱🏽‍🫲🏾"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Trending

Rodtang and Takeru are regarded as two of the greatest strikers of their generation, and their fated flyweight kickboxing super fight at ONE 172 marked a significant date in the current combat sports landscape.

The build-up to the fight was unlike any other, and the card itself befitted the historic mystique of the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fans expected nothing but a barnburner from the two future legends, but Rodtang decided that his super fight against Takeru won't reach the two-minute mark.

Ad

Both fighters started out in the typical fashion of gauging distance and pace, but things turned from methodical to diabolical once the fight went past the one-minute mark.

Rodtang tried to walk Takeru to the corner, but 'The Natural Born Krusher' unleashed a vicious right hook straight to the Thai superstar's face.

Undeterred with the strike, Rodtang quickly retaliated and blasted Takeru with a vengeful left hook that dropped the Japanese megastar against the ropes and into the canvas.

Ad

Takeru tried to shake off the cobwebs but was far too out of it to continue, forcing referee Olivier Coste to end the match 80 seconds into the first round.

Rodtang keen on granting Takeru another super fight

Rodtang Jitmuangnon seems keen on facing Takeru Segawa for a second time this year.

Posting on Instagram, Rodtang wrote that he wants to have another go against the three-division K-1 Kickboxing champion in any ruleset under the bright lights of ONE Championship. 'The Iron Man' wrote:

Ad

"That fight was probably too soon. But if you’re interested, I’m ready to give you a rematch—any rules, any format, I’m ready."

It's unclear whether these old foes would meet again this year, but both have expressed their intent on putting on another showcase for the fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.