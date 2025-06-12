“It was super impressive” - Superlek praises Rodtang’s "incredible" 80-second demolition of Takeru at ONE 172 

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 had nothing but kind words to offer to fellow Thai slugger Rodtang Jitmuangnon for his jaw-dropping finish of Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172.

Many had Rodtang and Takeru's five-round flyweight kickboxing super fight going the distance and treating the sold-out audience inside the Saitama Super Arena to a barnburner for the ages. However, 'The Iron Man' put that hypothesis away with an epic knockout that reminded the world why he's one of the best at what he does.

After a brief touch of gloves, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion went to work with a series of stinging kicks—all just a decoy for what was to follow next.

In a matter of seconds, the fighting pride of Jitmuangnon Gym switched weapons, unloading with a clean left hook-straight right combo that stunned 'Natural Born Krusher.' The Japanese star was rocked, but he survived. Not for long, though.

After the restart, 'The Iron Man' ferociously went in for the match-winning sequence, another similar combo, and a thumping left hook that floored the hometown favorite for good at the 1:20 mark of the matchup.

During a recent interview with Nick Atkin, Superlek praised Rodtang's performance. While impressed with his countryman's finish, 'The Kicking Machine' admitted he'd have preferred if the knockout came a little bit later:

"It was incredible to see that match. I did secretly hope it would go a little bit longer cause it would have been entertaining to see. But, well, he knocked him out in the first round. It was super impressive. I think he did great."

Watch Superlek's interview with Nick Atkin here:

While Rodtang celebrated at the turnbuckle with one hand pointing to his ear as a response to all the doubters in the build-up to this epic kickboxing super fight, all wasn't that sweet on Takeru's end.

The Team Vasileus star couldn't quite comprehend what hit him. The Japanese sensation now has gone 1-2 in the promotion, with his other defeat coming at the hands of Superlek during their five-round tussle at the Ariake Arena in January 2024.

For 'The Iron Man,' it was a memory he'd savor for a long time to come. He walked out of the historic venue with his 274th career win and a US$50,000 performance bonus.

Superlek's night out in Saitama was the total opposite

Before Rodtang displayed his show-stopping power in the main event, Superlek, unfortunately, saw his insane 11-fight win streak come to an end against ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

The Thai-Algerian slugger dropped the Kiatmoo9 Gym product once and dominated long stretches of their three-round tussle to emerge victorious by unanimous decision inside the Saitama Super Arena.

Anane's victory marked his seventh consecutive win in the organization after he succumbed to a first-round knockout loss to Superlek in his debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

