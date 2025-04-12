Superlek sees a silver lining from shocking Nabil Anane loss in Saitama: "The environment was very welcoming"

Despite experiencing multiple setbacks during his rematch against Nabil Anane at ONE 172 last March 23, which went down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Thai striking superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 still chose to see the brighter side of things.

Superlek was stripped of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title due to the weight and hydration fiasco and absorbed a unanimous decision loss to Anane that halted his incredible 11-fight win streak.

'The Kicking Machine' recently appeared on Yokkao's YouTube channel and stated that he still enjoyed his stay in Japan because the environment was welcoming:

"I had a good time in Japan. The environment was very welcoming. After the hydration test issue, I mostly stayed in my room."

Watch Superlek's interview here:

The 29-year-old striking menace still holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in spite of losing the other 26-pound golden belt on the scales.

This was also Superlek's second defeat in 17 matches under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Liam Harrison claims that Superlek can beat Nabil Anane in a trilogy fight as he's the only one who can stop him

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative has previously proved that he can stop the Thai-Algerian phenom, as he knocked him out during their first meeting in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

This is why combat sports legend Liam Harrison thinks that Superlek can bounce back against Anane if they meet in a third fight, as he told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview:

"There were no kicks, there was no game plan, there was just that right punch. Obviously, there might have been a reason behind this and some stuff, but still, needs to go away, regroup, come back, and get to his best. And if he does, then I think he's the only one who might be able to stop Nabil at that weight."

