“Come back and get to his best” - Liam Harrison confident Superlek can emerge triumphant vs. Nabil Anane in possible trilogy

Veteran British striker Liam Harrison believes that Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 is due for a grand bounce back in a possible trilogy match with Nabil Anane.

'Hitman' spoke about it in a recent interview with the South China Morning Post as he talked about the performance of 'The King Machine' at ONE 172 last month in Japan, where he lost to Anane, citing how it was not the Superlek that fans have grown used to seeing.

Harrison said:

"There were no kicks, there was no game plan, there was just that right punch. Obviously, there might have been a reason behind this and some stuff, but still, needs to go away, regroup, come back, and get to his best. And if he does, then I think he’s the only one who might be able to stop Nabil at that weight."

Watch the interview below:

At ONE 172, Superlek was supposed to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in a unification bout with interim champion Anane. He, however, was stripped of the title after missing weight and hydration limits in the lead-up.

The contest still pushed through as a non-title, three-round showdown, but he was dominated by the Algerian-Thai phenom who ran away with a decision victory.

Anane, with the win, exacted payback on the Thai powerhouse, who dealt him an opening-round defeat in his ONE debut in June 2023.

The defeat. meanwhile, halted an 11-fight winning streak for Superlek, who is also the flyweight kickboxing king, in ONE Championship and dropped him to a 15-2 record.

Phetjeeja also believes Superlek will bounce back

Another fighter who believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 will rebound from the tough loss to Nabil Anane is ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja.

'The Queen,' who like Superlek saw action at ONE 172, shared her thoughts on the Instagram post of ONE Championship of her interaction with 'The Kicking Machine' after she successfully defended her world title against Kara Morimoto of Japan.

Phetjeeja wrote in the comments section of the post:

"Superlek is my idol, a good brother, and I still believe in him. 😊🙏🏻"

Apart from Superlek and Phetjeeja, other Thai superstars who saw action at ONE 172 were Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

