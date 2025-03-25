"Legend what a fight" - Fans marvel at Nabil Anane's display of massive improvement in shocking upset of Superlek at ONE 172

ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has only gotten better since his first fight in ONE Championship in June 2023, and fans are celebrating his statement-making win this past Sunday, March 23, at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Anane exacted his long-desired revenge on his promotional debut conqueror Superlek Kiatmoo9 by thoroughly dominating him throughout their three-round bout to win via unanimous decision.

Watch Nabil Anane celebrate with the fans in a video shared by ONE on Instagram:

In the comments section, fans praised the 20-year-old for his impressive handiwork against the all-time great striker:

"Legend what a fight 🔥"

"How far he came after his debut in ONE. 🔥👏👏👏 What an epic fight."

"New era begins."

"Give him the belt 🥇"

"Nabil didn't just win Super Small, but he won the doubts of the whole world. With consciousness, calmness, and a punch that speaks louder than words. He didn't prove he's good, he proved there's no denying him anymore."

The full replay of ONE 172 is available via watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane speaks on finally avenging loss to Superlek

The undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship was supposed to be up for grabs in the fight but it was changed to a three-round non-title bout after Superlek was stripped of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship for failing the pre-fight hydration test.

Despite the circumstances, Nabil Anane was more than grateful for the chance to avenge his first-round knockout defeat to Superlek in June 2023. The Thai-Algerian said during the ONE 172 post-event press conference:

"Yes, winning [against] Superlek means a lot to me. It means very, very much to me, because this was my dream and my first goal, and I have achieved it."

Watch the entire press conference below:

