Rodtang welcomes Mario Balotelli into his home, hits the field with Italian football star

Rodtang Jitmuangnon's immense star power continues to grow by the minute.

Ad

After laying the basics of Muay Thai during their seminar in Phuket, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion hosted mercurial striker Mario Balotelli in his home in Bangkok.

Rodtang also had the one-time UEFA Champions League and three-time Serie A winner suit up for his football team during one of their matches.

Taking to Instagram, Rodtang thanked Balotelli for spending time in Thailand and indulging the Thai fans' love during his brief visit.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Rodtang Jitmuangnon posted:

"Mission accomplished. Sent my big brother to visit for one day to meet my family and spar with me for the first time. I feel honored that my big brother came to visit us. Thank you from the heart. I'm just an ordinary kid who wants to make Thai people happy when they meet me."

Ad

Balotelli arrived in Thailand earlier this month and linked up with Rodtang for a private Muay Thai seminar at Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA Gym in Phuket.

Earlier this week, Rodtang and his wife Aida Looksaikongdin hosted Balotelli at their home in Bangkok.

Balotelli is one of the most polarizing figures in world football, but the now-34-year-old was an undeniable talent early in his career.

With 203 combined goals for club and country, Balotelli won the Scudetto (3x), Coppa Italia (1x), Supercoppa Italiana (1x), and the UEFA Champions League (1x) with Inter Milan.

Ad

Balotelli was also a Premier League and FA Cup winner with Manchester City.

Rodtang, meanwhile, is poised to become an all-time great in Muay Thai.

The Thai megastar is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and held the gold from 2019 to 2024.

Rodtang teases mega fight against towering phenom Nabil Anane

Any fight Rodtang Jitmuangnon will feature in has the inevitable potential to become an all-time classic, and one fight that could be added to those list of bangers could be against Nabil Anane.

Ad

Rodtang teased a fight against the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion when he shared a cheeky photo during one of ONE Championship's press tours for ONE 172.

"Will the fight really happen😂," posted Rodtang on Instagram.

The Thai megastar posted a photo of him getting into a faceoff with the 6-foot-4 phenom, while ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 stood between them in the streets of Tokyo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.