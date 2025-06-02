WATCH: Thai monster Rodtang goes on a rampage in gnarly highlight reel of his best moments in ONE Championship

No conversation about who the best striker is in ONE Championship history is complete without including transcendent Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Since his sensational September 2018 promotional debut win against Sergio Wielzen, 'The Iron Man' has built up a reputation for getting into all-out wars and often leaving the circle with barely a bruise on him. But the same cannot be said for his opponents.

In an Instagram video posted by the world's largest martial arts promotion, ONE reminded fans of the violence Rodtang is capable of producing when the bell rings — be it under kickboxing or Muay Thai rules.

Watch the entire video below:

Rodtang's relentless demolition of his foes has given him 17 wins in 19 outings under the ONE banner, with four superb finishes. This past March at ONE 172, fans witnessed possibly his greatest knockout when he sent Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa to sleep barely halfway into their flyweight kickboxing bout.

Though he has two defeats on his resume, both came against fellow superstar talents: now-retired MMA legend and former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson in a historic special rules bout in March 2022 and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their September 2023 megafight.

Anatoly Malykhin gives Rodtang immense praise for Takeru knockout

ONE light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin did not hold back on giving the Jitmuangnon Gym representative his flowers for his show-stopping knockout of Takeru inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

'Sladkiy' said the following in an interview with the promotion:

"Rodtang exceeded my expectations. I thought Takeru would make it more competitive. But it looked like something was off, like he couldn't show what he's really capable of. Might've been the pressure, big stage, hometown crowd, that stuff can weigh on you. But Rodtang... He's just Iron Man. That says it all."

