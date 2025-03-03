"Two of the best in the world" - Fans can't get enough of the Muay Thai super fight between Superlek and Rodtang in Bangkok

It has been two years since ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon's Muay Thai dream fight, and fans still could not get enough of their three-round war.

ONE Championship posted the entirety of their September 2023 battle on YouTube, which can be viewed below:

Fans reminisced on the Thai greats' clash in the comments section, writing:

"Top tier fighters who know each other's moves. Rodtang appears a bit more one dimensional and Superlek was the aggressor even though his shots didn't seem to faze Rodtang, who looks like a pocket Hercules. Two of the best in the world giving us a show."

"Superlek looks about 20+ pounds heavier here. Crazy difference in size for Rodtang to still do so well here. If he actually weighed in right and didn't massively outsize Rodtang, I really doubt Superlek would've won."

"Please rematch."

"The speed. The power. The feints. This is a master class in Muay Thai. Also, the respect."

"Those knees and kicks scored more than the boxing and elbows from Rodtang. I think if he didn't get knocked down fir that count he probably wins. AMAZING FIGHT."

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/YouTube]

Rodtang, Superlek both in action at ONE 172

Rodtang and Superlek are set to showcase their superstar status on the same card on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

'The Iron Man' will battle hometown hero and kickboxing great Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout atop the marquee of ONE 172.

Meanwhile, Superlek will have his hands full in a bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane on the undercard. This will also be the rematch of their memorable June 2023 encounter.

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

