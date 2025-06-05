“Who do you think?” - Thai megastar Rodtang links up with mercurial footballer Mario Balotelli in Bangkok

Rodtang Jitmuangnon continues to prove that his influence extends far beyond the ring.

The Thai megastar recently linked up with Mario Balotelli during the Italian footballer's trip to Bangkok.

Balotelli visited Rodtang to learn Muay Thai and in exchange, he gave the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion a Manchester City kit.

Rodtang, who's a Manchester United fan, also shared a cheeky post on his personal Facebook page:

"If we really do fight, what do you guys think?"

Check out the post below:

Balotelli is one of the most polarizing figures in world football, especially during his prime in the early 2010s.

The Italian striker, who currently plays for Serie A Genoa, is a three-time Serie A winner with Inter Milan in 2008, 2009, and 2010.

His final year with I Nerazzurri was the peak of his club career, when Inter Milan completed the treble of Serie A, Coppa Italia, and UEFA Champions League in 2010.

Balotelli eventually rejoined Inter manager Roberto Mancini at Manchester City at the start of the 2010-11 season, and helped the club capture the FA Cup in that same season.

A year later, Balotelli was instrumental in helping Manchester City lift its first league title in the Premier League era.

Meanwhile, Rodtang is coming off a stunning 80-second knockout finish of Japanese icon Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172 at the historic Saitama Super Arena in March.

ONE Championship has yet to announce Rodtang's return to the ring, but the Thai megastar has been clamoring for a return over the past month.

Rodtang teases super fight against towering phenom Nabil Anane

Rodtang Jitmuangnon may be up to something with his recent social media posts.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently shared a photo of him facing off against Nabil Anane, while ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 jokingly served as the mediator.

Rodtang's photo with the ONE interim bantamweight kickboxing world champion was taken on the streets of Tokyo during ONE 172's press tour. In a post on Instagram, he wrote:

"Will the fight really happen? 😂"

