"He's a f****** beast" - Fans feel Rodtang's monstrous power in his terrifying highlight reel

Few names in combat sports spark the kind of energy and anticipation that Rodtang Jitmuangnon brings every time he steps inside the ring.
Since making his ONE Championship debut nearly seven years ago, the Thai megastar has carved out a legacy as one of the most feared and electrifying strikers in the game today.
To build hype for what's next, the world's largest martial arts organization recently dropped a high-octane highlight reel showcasing Rodtang's most iconic moments in Muay Thai and kickboxing — set fittingly to Drowning Pool's adrenaline-pumping "Bodies."
Check out the video below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
The video sent a wave of excitement across the global fanbase, reigniting appreciation for Rodtang's fighting style:
In fact, Rodtang opened his 2025 campaign in spectacular fashion with a stunning one-punch knockout of Takeru Segawa in their highly anticipated flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 this past March.
From the opening bell, 'The Iron Man' took command, applying relentless forward pressure that forced the usually aggressive Takeru onto the back foot.
After connecting with a sharp combination that snapped the Japanese sensation's head back, Rodtang unleashed a ferocious left hook that had his opponent staggering into the ropes.
A second crushing left hand sealed the deal, sending Takeru crumpling to the canvas. Although referee Olivier Coste issued a standing eight-count, 'The Natural Bone Krusher' was able to recover in time, handing Rodtang a statement knockout win.
Rodtang seeks to return to action, gathers input from fans
With the emphatic victory over Takeru Segawa now in the rearview mirror, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is looking ahead.
The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently turned to social media, asking fans who they'd like to see him fight next.
See the Instagram post below: