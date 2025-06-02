"He's a f****** beast" - Fans feel Rodtang's monstrous power in his terrifying highlight reel

Few names in combat sports spark the kind of energy and anticipation that Rodtang Jitmuangnon brings every time he steps inside the ring.

Ad

Since making his ONE Championship debut nearly seven years ago, the Thai megastar has carved out a legacy as one of the most feared and electrifying strikers in the game today.

To build hype for what's next, the world's largest martial arts organization recently dropped a high-octane highlight reel showcasing Rodtang's most iconic moments in Muay Thai and kickboxing — set fittingly to Drowning Pool's adrenaline-pumping "Bodies."

Check out the video below:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The video sent a wave of excitement across the global fanbase, reigniting appreciation for Rodtang's fighting style:

Comments from Instagram

In fact, Rodtang opened his 2025 campaign in spectacular fashion with a stunning one-punch knockout of Takeru Segawa in their highly anticipated flyweight kickboxing super-fight at ONE 172 this past March.

Ad

From the opening bell, 'The Iron Man' took command, applying relentless forward pressure that forced the usually aggressive Takeru onto the back foot.

After connecting with a sharp combination that snapped the Japanese sensation's head back, Rodtang unleashed a ferocious left hook that had his opponent staggering into the ropes.

A second crushing left hand sealed the deal, sending Takeru crumpling to the canvas. Although referee Olivier Coste issued a standing eight-count, 'The Natural Bone Krusher' was able to recover in time, handing Rodtang a statement knockout win.

Ad

Rodtang seeks to return to action, gathers input from fans

With the emphatic victory over Takeru Segawa now in the rearview mirror, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is looking ahead.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion recently turned to social media, asking fans who they'd like to see him fight next.

See the Instagram post below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nissi Icasiano A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.



Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.



Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.



In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.