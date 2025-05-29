WATCH: Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon perfectly telegraphs his stunning KO sequence of Takeru in Japan

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon can finish his opponents in a variety of ways, but no one expected his latest knockout to come from his lead left hand.

In the show-closing bout of ONE 172 this past March, 'The Iron Man' finally shared the circle with Japanese kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing bout. Instead of a drawn-out firefight, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative turned his lights out in just 80 seconds with a picturesque left hook.

The world's largest martial arts promotion posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram of Rodtang in the locker room warming up before their fight, which included him repeatedly drilling the fight-ending blow.

Watch the entire video below:

This result was everything the 27-year-old could have hoped to happen after he was stripped of the 135-pound Muay Thai crown for weighing over the limit ahead of his defense against Jacob Smith last November. He still emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Thai fans nudge Takeru to even the score with Rodtang

Takeru has developed a fan base in Thailand despite losing to 'The Iron Man,' and they wish for him to have a second bout with their hometown hero.

After guiding Team Vasileus athlete Yuki Yoza to victory in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 109 on Friday, May 23, 'Natural Born Krusher' and ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri linked up with fans outside of the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He wrote about the experience in an Instagram post:

"After the tournament, I did some fan service with Masaaki and the kids 🤝 I'm really happy that I have more and more fans in Thailand 🇹🇭 They told me to get revenge on Rodtang and that got me fired up! I was happy that there were fans who supported me regardless of their home country. I'll definitely win next time!!"

