“I want to get my revenge” - Japanese superstar Takeru guns for second crack at Rodtang

Takeru Segawa simply won't go quietly into the night after absorbing a heartbreaking loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In fact, 'The Natural Born Krusher' wants his shot at redemption and challenged 'The Iron Man' to a rematch in the home of martial arts' return to Tokyo, Japan this coming November 16.

Takeru called his shot against the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and urged him for a do-over at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri, which will take place inside Ariake Arena.

Appearing during the ONE 173 press conference in Japan, Takeru expressed his desire to run it back with the Thai megastar.

"I’m very happy that there will be another event in Japan. I’m looking forward to be a part of this as well in the future. ONE Championship made me decide that I want to continue fighting, and I want to get my revenge on Rodtang. This is the one I’m thinking about right now."

After multiple heated staredowns, the fight fans wanted to see came to fruition at the blockbuster ONE 172 inside Saitama Super Arena last March.

However, much to everyone's surprise, the match only lasted 80 seconds after Rodtang caught Takeru with a devastating right hook in round 1 to close out the massive event.

Talks of retirement lingered for a while after that crushing loss, but it looks like the Japanese superstar won't be hanging up his gloves anytime soon.

Rodtang responds to Takeru's call-out

Despite the one-sided beatdown he already handed to Takeru, Rodtang isn't ruling out a rematch with his Japanese rival.

'The Iron Man' confirmed his interest in a recent Instagram post, claiming he'd even fight Takeru under any ruleset.

"That fight was probably too soon. But if you’re interested, I’m ready to give you a rematch—any rules, any format, I’m ready," Rodtang wrote.

