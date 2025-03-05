Superlek says his popularity increased tenfold after beating Takeru: “Many people said I had no chance against him”

ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is a true fan favorite but shared that his following even grew further after his impressive decision victory over Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa last year.

The two martial arts icons collided at ONE 165 in January last year in Japan. 'The Kicking Machine' was clinical in steadily tearing down 'The Natural Born Crusher' for the duration of their scheduled five-round clash for his kickboxing belt on his way to a convincing unanimous decision win.

In an interview with ONE Championship in line with his scheduled return to action later this month, Superlek talked about how his win over Takeru and how he seemingly bucked the odds enhanced his following by tenfold.

The 29-year-old Thai champion said:

“Especially after the fight where I beat Takeru. Many people said I had no chance against him [in kickboxing], but I beat him, which made my followers increase a lot.”

The win over Takeru was the second successful defense of Superlek of the flyweight kickboxing gold he claimed in January 2023.

Takeru, Superlek among superstars featured at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa and Superlek Kiatmoo9 are featured in the stacked card in ONE Championship's return to Japan later this month. They, however, are pitted against separate opponents.

The venue is ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena, where Takeru will be headlining in a long-awaited flyweight kickboxing clash with Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Rodtang was supposed to be the first opponent of Takeru in ONE Championship last year but 'The Iron Man' had to withdraw from the match because of injury.

Superlek, meanwhile, will be defending his bantamweight Muay Thai world title in a unification bout against interim world champion Nabil Anane. Their clash is a rematch of their first encounter in June 2023, where the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout scored an opening-round knockout victory.

Other superstars seeing action at ONE 172 include Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Adriano Moraes, Jonathan Di Bella, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Phetjeeja in world title matches.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

