Pound-for-pound great Superlek admits he can’t remember the last time he lost outside of ONE Championship

Double ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has been virtually unstoppable in the last half decade of his illustrious martial arts career, which extends even before his time in ONE Championship. Such has been the case so much so that he can hardly remember the last time he lost outside of the promotion.

'The Kicking Machine' shared this in a recent interview with Nickynachat as he described how his journey has been like as a fighter, which has seen him become one of the best in the game.

He said:

"I lost once in ONE Championship back in 2019. And if you go further back, I can’t remember when the last time I lost."

On record, Superlek last lost outside of ONE Championship in July 2019 against fellow Thai fighter Rangkhao Wor.Sangprapai by decision.

In ONE Championship, meanwhile, he lost by decision to Moroccan-Dutch fighter Ilias Ennahachi in February 2021 at ONE: Fists of Fury in Singapore. The defeat is the only blemish so far in 16 fights in the promotion for the Thai superstar, who is the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Superlek looks to extend winning streak and defend Muay Thai belt at ONE 172

Superlek Kiatmoo9 plunges back into action in March, looking to extend his impressive 11-match winning streak and retain the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in his possession.

The 29-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout will battle interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane in a unification bout at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23. It is part of the marquee event, which will take place at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

ONE 172 will mark the first time Superlek will defend the bantamweight Muay Thai gold after seizing it from erstwhile divisional king Jonathan Haggerty by way of a 49-second knockout in their title clash back in September in the United States.

The showdown, too, will be a rematch between 'The Kicking Machine' and Anane after their first encounter in June 2023 where the former knocked out the then-debuting Team Mehdi Zatout affiliate in the opening round.

