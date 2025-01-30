WATCH: Double-champ Superlek's Muay Thai masterclass against 6-foot-4 phenom Nabil Anane in Bangkok

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is widely recognized for his willingness to fight every opponent. This was most apparent when he welcomed Nabil Anane to ONE Championship in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The 5-foot-7 Superlek faced a unique challenge, as the 6-foot-4 Thai-Algerian phenom had a sizable height advantage. In response, 'The Kicking Machine' focused on taking advantage of the 18-year-old's overcautiousness to corner him and deal damage from there.

With a minute remaining in round one, Superlek pressured Anane against the ropes and fired a straight right hand to his body for the knockout.

Relive the entire fight below, as ONE posted on YouTube:

The Kiatmoo9 Gym affiliate and Anane are on a collision course once more after the latter captured the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship over Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 this past Friday, Jan. 24.

Chatri Sityodtong hypes up Superlek vs. Nabil Anane unification bout

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong further added fuel to the fire regarding the upcoming bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification bout between Superlek and Nabil Anane, which is expected to take place at ONE 172 on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

During the ONE 170 post-fight press conference, the world's largest martial arts promotion's big boss had this to say about Superlek and Anane's winner-takes-all rematch:

"This will be one of the biggest fights that will happen in Japan. And if you look at the fight with Nabil and Superlek before, you can see that Nabil has improved a lot, hundred percent. And he believes that the Japanese people would love this fight."

Watch the entire press conference below:

The full replay of ONE 170 is available via watch.onefc.com.

