Interim champ Nabil Anane sends short but sweet message to Superlek ahead of bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification

Newly crowned interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has a short but sweet message for undisputed titleholder Superlek.

Stepping into the spotlight at ONE 170 inside the iconic Impact Arena in Bangkok, Anane scored the biggest win of his career thus far via a stunning first-round TKO of Nico Carrillo to claim his first 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold.

Now, the Algerian-Thai sensation has set the stage for a title unification clash with Superlek.

Though no official announcements have been made, ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong teased that Superlek vs. Anane could go down as soon as March 23 when the promotion heads back to Japan with one of the biggest fight cards of the year.

Speaking about his inevitable clash with 'The Kicking Machine,' Anane kept his words toward the undisputed titleholder brief.

"Well, we just have to wait and see. Let's face in Japan. March 23rd," Anane said.

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Visit ONE Championship’s official website to sign up for early bird tickets to one of the most anticipated events of 2025.

Nabil Anane ready to even the series against Superlek after coming up short the first time around

When Nabil Anane meets Superlek later this year, it will be the second-ever meeting between the two bantamweight stars.

On June 23, 2023, Anane made his ONE Championship debut at ONE Friday Fights 22 against none other than 'The Kicking Machine' in a battle of prospect vs. superstar. Needless to say, things did not go Anane's way that night as 'The Kicking Machine' scored a first-round knockout of the 6'4" sensation.

Since then, Anane has been on an absolute tear, earning six straight wins, including highlight-reel finishes against Nakrob Fairtex, Kulabdam, and now Nico Carrillo.

Will Anane even the series with Superlek and trade in his temporary title for undisputed gold later this year? Luckily, it sounds like we won't have to wait too long to find out.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

