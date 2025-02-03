Double-champ Superlek says the feeling of competing at ONE Championship's global stage is unmatched: "I love the atmosphere"

ONE Championship is not only the undisputed world's latest martial arts organization but also a hotbed of rabid fans who constantly fill fight venues to show their love and support for all fighters.

Take the testament from the reigning two-sport and two-division world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, who recently proclaimed that the promotion's atmosphere is unmatched.

'The Kicking Machine' stated this during his recent appearance on Nickynachat's YouTube channel, where he said:

"These days, I get excited by the atmosphere. I love the atmosphere, sometimes it even brings me to tears."

Watch Superlek's full interview here:

The Thai striking superstar is currently preparing for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification match against divisional interim title holder Nabil Anane on March 23 as part of the stacked ONE 172 card, which will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Superlek is coming off his historic victory against his British rival Jonathan Haggerty in September 2024 at ONE 168: Denver, where he made quick work of him with a 49-second knockout to capture his second 26-pound golden belt.

Superlek is proud of his incredible win streak and record in ONE Championship

During the same interview with Nickynachat, the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative cited that he only lost once under the ONE banner, and he could not even remember the last time that he absorbed a defeat inside the ring. He stated:

"I lost once in ONE Championship back in 2019. And if you go further back, I can't remember when the last time I lost."

The 29-year-old menace currently rides an 11-fight win streak which dates back to May 2022.

During his near-pristine run in ONE Championship, Superlek has handed a loss to the likes of Taiki Naito, Panpayak Jitmuangnon, Danial Williams, Anane, Tagir Khalilov, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Takeru Segawa, and Jonathan Haggerty.

Fans can watch all the action for the upcoming ONE 172 card on March 23 via watch.onefc.com.

