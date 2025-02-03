“He couldn’t protect himself” - Superlek recalls how he managed to stifle Japanese star Takeru’s blistering attacks

Two-sport world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 proved that sometimes offense is the best defense.

'The Kicking Machine' welcomed Japanese buzzsaw Takeru Segawa to the world's largest martial arts organization at ONE 165 last year.

Given 'The Natural Born Crusher's reputation for overwhelming his foes with a torrent of combinations, Superlek wisely forced Takeru onto the defensive.

Instead of worrying about the Team Vasileus star's attacking patterns, the pound-for-pound best striker concluded that his best bet for protecting himself is to take the initiative.

Superlek practically crippled Takeru with punishing low kicks, which certainly hindered his movement and ability to land his own offense.

The reigning bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion said in an interview on Nickynachat's YouTube channel:

"He didn’t defend himself because he was too focused on attacks, which is why he couldn’t protect himself. His punches were his only defense. His main leg was unprotected. So it was easy for me to land those kicks."

Meanwhile, Superlek and Takeru will have a reunion this coming March 23 in the epic ONE 172 blockbuster event at Japan's legendary Saitama Super Arena.

Superlek will look to unify the bantamweight Muay Thai belts against new interim champ Nabil Anane on a night when multiple world titles will be up for grabs.

Takeru, on the other hand, will take on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the main event in a highly-awaited fiver-round flyweight kickboxing war.

Rewatch the epic five-round battle between Superlek and Takeru, here:

Superlek and Takeru are not the only big names at ONE 172

With Superlek, Takeru, and Rodtang all fighting on the same card, ONE 172 is gearing up to be arguably one of the can't-miss martial arts events of 2025.

Apart from this trio of killers, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will also duke it out with hometown bet Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title in the co-main event.

Elsewhere, former champions Jonathan Di Bella and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao will vie for the interim strawweight kickboxing crown, while Adriano Moraes and Yuya Wakamatsu rekindle their rivalry for the flyweight MMA world championship.

Head over to watch.onefc.com for more information about ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

Watch Superlek's full interview:

