  • Denis Puric thrilled for opportunity to square off against iconic Takeru at ONE 173: "To fight there is special"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 18, 2025 13:31 GMT
(From left) Denis Puric and Takeru Segawa. [Images from ONE Championship]
Denis Puric is embracing the honor of competing against Japanese megastar Takeru Segawa in front of passionate Tokyo supporters at ONE 173.

The 40-year-old Bosnian-Canadian veteran will face the former three-division K-1 champion in flyweight kickboxing action inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16, in what promises to be an explosive encounter.

While speaking with ONE Championship, Denis Puric said:

"It's an honor. Japan is the birthplace of so many legends in kickboxing, so to fight here is special. I've always respected the history, and now I get to add my name to it."
The Team CSK representative's respectful assessment reflects his appreciation for competing in the country that has produced countless martial arts icons throughout the sport's evolution.

Puric, nicknamed 'The Bosnian Menace', faces a dangerous test in the No.2-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender, who seeks redemption following his first-round knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172.

The seasoned warrior himself is out to get his hand raised for the first time in four occasions. Despite being in a must-win situation, Puric did well in all of his defeats, particularly in his three-round scrap against Rodtang at ONE 167.

Denis Puric pumped up to face Takeru in Japan

Despite entering this flyweight kickboxing showdown with added pressure, Denis Puric remains extremely confident that he'll impress against the former three-division K-1 champion.

After the bout was unveiled as part of ONE 173 last week, he told the Bangkok Post's Nick Atkin:

"You know I put on the best shows. Don't worry, I have to remind them. Watch it freaks."
The hard-hitting striker will have it all to do as he'll also be up against Takeru, who will also have the home crowd advantage on the Tokyo card.

Puric's last win on the global stage came against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 in April last year.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Quick Links

