  • “He beat a lot of the biggest names” - Denis Puric in awe of Takeru’s incredible career resume

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Mar 04, 2025 09:09 GMT
Denis Puric and Takeru Segawa - Photo by ONE Championship
39-year-old Muay Thai veteran 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric of Canada can't help but stand in awe of Japanese megastar 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa.

And Puric isn't one to look up to a lot of fighters. But with Takeru, the Team CSK representative says it's different.

Takeru is one of the pound-for-pound best kickboxers on the planet, and is undoubtedly Japan's biggest kickboxing star today. Later this month, 'The Natural Born Crusher' will finally get his dream fight of squaring off with global icon 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon on his home turf.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Puric had nothing but high praise for the Japanese fighter.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"He's popular in Japan. He's got a big name, being Japan is known for the biggest kickboxing stages in the world. And he was the champ, and he beat a lot of the biggest names in the world like Tenshin [Nasukawa]."
Takeru is set to face off against his toughest opponent yet in Rodtang when the two meet in the Circle later this month, and Puric will be watching closely.

Takeru Segawa lands dream fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in Japan

No.2-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender and former K-1 champion 'The Natural Born Crusher' Takeru Segawa has finally booked his dream ONE Championship fight against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The two lock horns in the main event at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, which will broadcast live from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com. Visit ONE Championship's official website for more information on how to watch.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the Takeru vs. Rodtang fight as it happens.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
