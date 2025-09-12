Denis Puric not worried about immense fan support for Takeru at ONE 173: “It’s going to sharpen my focus more”

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric knows he won't be a popular figure when he enters the Ariake Arena against hometown hero Takeru Segawa at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.However, the battle-tested veteran has thrived fighting in hostile environments and wouldn’t mind being the bad guy when they clash swords in three-round flyweight kickboxing on November 16.Puric has fully embraced his underdog status against the former three-division K-1 champion, who will be endlessly cheered on his home soil.Still, the 40-year-old slugger wouldn’t have it any other way, and admits beating ‘The Natural Born Krusher’ in his hometown will make victory much sweeter.&quot;I know it's a big deal, you know, Takeru in Japan, the Japanese crowd is very, very electric, and they're going to have his back. But I think the more the fans cheer for him, it's going to sharpen my focus more to beat him,&quot; Puric declared during the ONE 173 Tokyo Press Conference. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeru will be motivated more than ever since he wants to redeem himself from his first-round knockout loss to Rodtang at ONE 172.That said, Puric expects nothing but a war against the Japanese icon, whose all-action style made him a global fan-favorite.Denis Puric embraces an antagonistic role vs. TakeruA few boos and jeers won't hinder Denis Puric from his mission of leaving Japan with his hand raised.The notorious heavy-hitter isn't easily intimidated and has been hardened by the countless wars he's had in unfavorable destinations.'The Bosnian Menace' said during the event presser:&quot;I mean, I've been competing for over 20 years. Most of my fights have been on enemy territory. I thrive in these kinds of situations.&quot;Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest updates on Takeru vs. Puric.