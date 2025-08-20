  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Takeru knows he has to beat Denis Puric to continue legendary career: “I absolutely cannot afford to lose”

Takeru knows he has to beat Denis Puric to continue legendary career: “I absolutely cannot afford to lose”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 20, 2025 08:49 GMT
Takeru Segawa and Denis Puric - Photo by ONE Championship
Takeru Segawa and Denis Puric - Photo by ONE Championship

Japanese kickboxing icon and second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa knows he has his back against the wall coming into his next fight.

Ad

The 34-year-old technician says he cannot afford to suffer another heartbreaking setback in the world’s largest martial arts organization, if he hopes to one day wear the coveted ONE world title around his waist.

As he gets ready to face veteran Denis Puric at home in Tokyo, ‘Natural Born Krusher’ is looking to put on an explosive performance.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru emphasized the crucial nature of his upcoming bout and reiterated the stakes involved.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

The Japanese megastar said:

"If I can knock him out, I think it will be a strong statement that leads to that rematch. That's why this is a fight I absolutely cannot afford to lose."

Needless to say, Takeru needs to win very badly, given that his standing in ONE Championship is currently 1-2, with losses coming against Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9. A victory over Puric will prove the Japanese fighter still has some fight left in the tank, and could be enough to earn him a rematch with ‘The Iron Man.’

Ad

Takeru Segawa battles Denis Puric at historic ONE 173 in Tokyo

‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa will leave nothing to chance when he takes on ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric later this year.

Takeru and Puric are ready to go to war at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.

Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their specific location.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Takeru Segawa’s next fight.

About the author
Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan Paulo Errazo

Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.

Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.

He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.

Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.

His other interests include soccer and video games.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications