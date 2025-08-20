Takeru knows he has to beat Denis Puric to continue legendary career: “I absolutely cannot afford to lose”

Japanese kickboxing icon and second-ranked ONE Championship flyweight kickboxing contender ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa knows he has his back against the wall coming into his next fight.The 34-year-old technician says he cannot afford to suffer another heartbreaking setback in the world’s largest martial arts organization, if he hopes to one day wear the coveted ONE world title around his waist.As he gets ready to face veteran Denis Puric at home in Tokyo, ‘Natural Born Krusher’ is looking to put on an explosive performance.Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Takeru emphasized the crucial nature of his upcoming bout and reiterated the stakes involved. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Japanese megastar said:&quot;If I can knock him out, I think it will be a strong statement that leads to that rematch. That's why this is a fight I absolutely cannot afford to lose.&quot;Needless to say, Takeru needs to win very badly, given that his standing in ONE Championship is currently 1-2, with losses coming against Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9. A victory over Puric will prove the Japanese fighter still has some fight left in the tank, and could be enough to earn him a rematch with ‘The Iron Man.’Takeru Segawa battles Denis Puric at historic ONE 173 in Tokyo‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa will leave nothing to chance when he takes on ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric later this year.Takeru and Puric are ready to go to war at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri, which will broadcast live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, November 16.Fans in the United States and Canada can visit watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event from their specific location.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Takeru Segawa’s next fight.