Takeru Segawa excited for Denis Puric clash at ONE 173: “I think he fits my fighting style”

Japanese kickboxing ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa can’t wait to step inside the Circle with Canadian-Bosnian veteran ‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric when the two go to war later this year.

The former multi-time K-1 champion believes Puric’s forward-pressing style will create the perfect matchup for his technical striking when they clash at the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Takeru has studied Puric’s distinct fighting style throughout his ONE Championship campaign, and discovered the Canadian-Bosnian’s tendencies seem to align perfectly into his strengths.

Segawa told media at the recent ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo:

“I’ve actually met [Denis Puric] a few times in different bouts. I think he’s a very aggressive fighter. I saw him fight against Rodtang, and I think he fits my fighting style.”

Puric is a balls-to-the-wall type of fighter who goes all-out and never takes a step backward. While Takeru is certainly one to engage in firefights, he also needs to be careful when dealing with ‘The Bosnian Menace’.

ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri will go down live from the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16. Fans in North America can visit www.onefc.com for more information on how to watch the event live.

Denis Puric not worried about fighting Takeru on his home soil

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric may be heading into hostile territory when he faces ‘Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on November 16, but he isn’t the least bit fazed by this.

In fact, Puric welcomes adversity. He said this at the same press conference with Takeru:

“I mean I’ve been competing for over 20 years. Most of my fights have been on enemy territory. I thrive in these kinds of situations.”

