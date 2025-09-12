Takeru Segawa welcomes Rukiya Anpo to ONE Championship despite opposing teams: "I do wish him the best"

Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa is putting national honor over conflict as the world's largest martial arts organization unveiled a new signing during the ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Sept. 11.During the presser to reveal additional matchups for the promotion's star-studded return to 'The Land of the Rising Sun' on Nov. 16, the former three-division K-1 champion noticed a familiar face backstage, fellow Japanese kickboxing specialist Rukiya Anpo.While he didn't know anything about the 29-year-old's presence at the event, he would soon learn that the former K-1 super lightweight champion was set to open his account in the promotion against multi-time world champion Marat Grigorian in a featherweight kickboxing joust.Shortly after ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong broke the news, the media in attendance directed a question at Takeru about Anpo's debut and showdown against the hard-hitting Armenian.'Natural Born Krusher' had this to say in response:&quot;It's a good challenge for him, and I welcome him [to ONE Championship]. But he is looking to take revenge against Noiri, whom I’m [teammates] with. So that’s a bit of a complex feeling for me. But I do wish him the best.&quot;Anpo arrives in the promotion on a five-match unbeaten streak, which started after he suffered a TKO defeat at the hands of ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri in September 2021.While his radar will be locked on Grigorian for now, it won't come as much of a surprise if he shifts his attention to Noiri – who unifies his crown against featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in the main event of ONE 173 – once the dust settles inside the Ariake Arena on Nov. 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTakeru seeks redemption at ONE 173 in JapanOn his end, Takeru makes his fourth appearance under the ONE spotlight in a flyweight kickboixng tilt against Bosnian-Canadian veteran Denis Puric.The No.2-ranked flyweight kickboxing contender suffered a first-round knockout to Rodtang Jitmuangnon on the promotion's last stop to Japan this past March. He'll be eager to bounce back with a much-needed victory in search of a rematch against 'The Iron Man'.Puric, on the other hand, hops back into action with redemption on his mind, too. 'The Bosnian Menace' is in search of his first win in four outings after a no-contest against Elias Mahmoudi and losses to Jaosuayai Mor Krongthepthonburi and Rodtang.Fight fans eager to catch the event live and in person can follow this link to purchase their tickets.