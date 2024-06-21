Denis Puric shares story of "the most amazing day" with Rodtang: "It was a dream come true"

"'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric didn't get the result he had hoped for in a flyweight kickboxing showdown with Thai megastar 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon. But he gained a lifelong friend in the process.

Puric locked horns with Rodtang at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video a few weeks ago. Despite his valiant effort, 'The Iron Man' simply proved too much for 'The Bosnian Menace' to handle.

In the end, all three judges awarded Rodtang the victory via unanimous decision, in front of a sold-out crowd filled with his hometown fans at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

After the fight, Rodtang invited Puric to spend some time with his family, and even play a bit of football with 'The Iron Man'. It's an experience he says he will never forget.

Puric told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"After the fight, you know, he invited me to his home, and by the way, he has a wonderful family. He has a wonderful wife, his wife's family is unbelievable, honestly. I even brought coach Kobes [Shaun Kober] and Jordan with me, and they were even stunned."

Puric continued:

"What happened was that we went to his place first, he introduced me to his family, showed me the little gym he has at the back where they train. And after that, we went to a soccer game. It was for charity. We played there and then after that we ended up going to a Muslim-Thai restaurant where we had rabbit, steak, T-bone steak, this delicious tea, it's the best tea I've ever had. Then after that we went to play in this ivy league, like they made me the captain, you'll see, I'll be posting more videos about it."

Denis Puric on becoming friends with Rodtang: "I had the most amazing time"

'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric still maintains he feels he did enough to beat Rodtang in their three-round banger. But the 39-year-old veteran says that despite losing to 'The Iron Man', he has developed a newfound respect for the flyweight Muay Thai king.

Puric added:

"I had the most amazing time. It was a dream come true. First you fight with an amazing fighter, and then you get to spend the entire day with somebody like that. Like, you know, he showed me the life he lives. A day in the life of Rodtang. That's the most amazing day I've had."