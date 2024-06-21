"He deserves it" - Denis Puric says Rodtang will go down as a legend among legends

Denis Puric labeled ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang as a "legend in the making."

On June 7, Puric attempted to make a massive statement by taking out Rodtang in a non-title kickboxing bout at ONE 167. Unfortunately for him, 'The Iron Man' refused to be denied, as he went toe-to-toe with the Bosnian-Canadian before securing a unanimous decision win.

In the aftermath of ONE 167, Rodtang showcased his humble personality by bonding with Puric during a day full of activities in Thailand. During an interview with Sportskeeda, 'The Bosnian Menace' was asked about the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and explained why the latter is a legend:

"From the time I've spent with [Rodtang], I can say he really proved that he is the king. He is who he is. He is the truth. He's a legend in the making. If he's not a legend now, he's definitely a legend in my books. And I've been around legends for the most part of my career. I've been around Buakaw, Superbon, Petchtanong, Saenchai.

"So, give him a couple more years, and he'll be that Hall of Famer for sure. He deserves it, he deserves it now, you know, and he's only 26 years old. You know how much time he's got."

The replay of ONE 167 featuring Rodtang's kickboxing win against Denis Puric and Tawanchai vs. Jo Nattawut II can be seen by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Puric's entire interview with Sportskeeda below:

What's next for Denis Puric under the ONE Championship banner?

Denis Puric may have suffered a setback against Rodtang, but he's still a contender in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai division. The 39-year-old is coming off back-to-back impressive performances against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat (second-round knockout) and Jacob Smith (unanimous decision).

Puric will likely fight a top flyweight Muay Thai contender later this year. The question is, how many more wins does he need to secure a title shot against Rodtang? In the meantime, 'The Iron Man' is focused on several potential super-fights, including a kickboxing bout against Takeru Segawa.