Denis Puric 'super pumped' to meet battle-hardened Rodtang: "It looks to be exciting"

Denis Puric faces the toughest test of his promotional tenure at ONE 167, yet he remains unfazed by what could unfold in front of his very own eyes.

'The Bosnian Menace' meets Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing encounter inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in a fight that pits two out-and-out gunslingers who love nothing more than an all-out war.

Puric has built a legacy for himself through that hard-hitting style, one that has continued to help him build a global fanbase through each of his fights inside the ONE Circle. Rodtang, on the other hand, has shot himself to the top of the charts via his iron chin and ultra-aggressive approach.

With that set in stone, the watching world should be in for a treat. Puric, for his part, expects this matchup to thoroughly live up to its hype, too.

Denis Puric told Calf Kick Sports:

"It looks to be exciting, man. It's the type of style. I feel like we both have like the same style, so it's just exciting for me, man, to be, you know, find somebody my size, my kind of fight. Just super pumped for that, man."

Watch the full interview here:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.

Denis Puric names his top three Muay Thai stars today

Denis Puric has almost two decades of experience competing at the top. Not only has that granted him to share the ring with some world-class stars, but it has also allowed the Canadian-based athlete to recognize some of the best superstars who ply their trade in "The Art of Eight Limbs" today.

While he lists Saenchai and Buakaw as some of his all-time idols, the 39-year-old named three ONE Championship superstars as athletes he look up to today in the ever-evolving world of Muay Thai.

Denis Puric told Sportskeeda MMA separately:

"Who's my favorite to watch right now? Rodtang. He comes in, brings the heat, it's always exciting. I've always liked to watch Superbon, too. He's very technical. Another guy, a super great fighter, that people forget is Petchtanong. That guy is super fun to watch when he's in his element."