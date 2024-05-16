  • home icon
  • "That's my kind of fight" - Denis Puric explains why a 'brawl' against Rodtang fits his all-action style

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified May 16, 2024 10:12 GMT
Denis Puric (left) and Rodtang (right) [Photos via: ONE Championship]
On June 7, ONE 167 will be held inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand where longtime Muay Thai veteran Denis Puric takes on young megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing bout.

ONE Championship fans know all too well how offense-oriented both men are and 'The Bosnian Menace' is chomping at the bit to test his skills against Rodtang in front of the latter's home crowd.

Speaking with ONE Championship, Puric explained why he is so eager to fight 'The Iron Man':

"It's my type of fight. The way he fights, comes forward, aggressive, he likes to get into these brawls - that's my kind of fight, man. And when I saw it, it reminded me of me, and I'm just like, 'I need to go and fight this guy.'"

Puric is no stranger to non-stop brawls in his long career, but fighting the flyweight Muay Thai world champion during his prime is a massive challenge due to the Thai star's world-renowned durability that has seen him claim 14 victories to just two losses.

Denis Puric sends stern warning to Rodtang ahead of ONE 167

Rodtang's willingness to absorb punishment and dish it right back has made him a perennial fan-favorite and the Team CSK fighter plans to make him regret such a game plan against him once they step into the Circle.

Check out what Puric said in another interview with ONE Championship:

"He's gonna get caught because you know I got them counters, boy, and I'm not like these other guys he's been getting hit by."

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

