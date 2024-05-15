"He's gonna get caught" - Denis Puric vows to make Rodtang pay for his reckless aggression 

Second-ranked ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender Denis Puric says he won't suffer the same fate as most of Rodtang Jitmuangnon's previous opponents.

'The Iron Man' breaks his foes' bodies and spirits through brute force and mind-boggling bravado.

However, Puric warned Rodtang that he'd be the one staring at the arena lights if he decides to employ his antics in their three-round kickboxing war at ONE 167 on June 7 inside Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE, 'The Bosnian Menace' said his crisp counterstriking and well-placed combos would stop the Thai destroyer in his tracks:

"He's gonna get caught because you know I got them counters, boy, and I'm not like these other guys he's been getting hit by."

Rodtang, of course, rose to fame for his chaotic style and devil-may-care attitude. The flyweight Muay Thai kingpin will willingly enter the line of fire just to get in range to land his devilish haymakers.

Then again, Puric never backs down from a brawl but has also shown his technical striking in his last victory over Jacob Smith.

The 39-year-old successfully stopped the aggressive Brit's forward rush at ONE Fight Night 21 last April.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE 167 live on US Primetime free of charge.

Denis Puric not impressed by Rodtang's wins in ONE

Rodtang has registered 14 wins in Muay Thai and kickboxing under the ONE banner against some extremely tough competition.

However, as far as Denis Puric is concerned, 'The Iron Man' hasn't beaten anyone significant as of late.

'The Bosnian Menace' told Sportskeeda MMA in an earlier interview:

"How many ranked opponents has he fought before? One. One. Since he won the belt. He's the number one ranked fighter in the world, man. Give this guy the best guys, man."