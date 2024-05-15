ONE 168: Lito Adiwang says Denis Puric will overcome Rodtang if their match ends up being a 'brawl'

ONE Championship has put together a strong card for next month, with ONE 167 taking place on June 7. The watching world will be the biggest winners as Denis Puric takes on Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing clash.

'The Bosnian Menace' is raring to show the fans that he should be the next challenger for Rodtang's ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion by beating him inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang gave his perspective on the bout in an interview with ONE Championship, explaining just why he believes Denis Puric can secure a win over Rodtang:

"This match is super exciting and evenly matched. If this is just a brawl, I think Puric wins. But if it's a slugfest while still being a technical fight, the gap is wide. The difference between skills is different between him and Rodtang."

The Team CSK fighter is coming off a strong unanimous decision victory against Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak that he hopes to turn into three at the expense of Rodtang.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Muay Thai prodigy believes Denis Puric can knockout Rodtang at ONE 167

The 39-year-old faces a mountain of a task in fighting 'The Iron Man', but rising Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali believes Denis Puric can turn out Rodtang's lights as he said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I would see him trying to go for a knockout. Their styles are the same, so it's really hard to see a knockout given Rodtang's chin and all. But, you know, if he takes his chance, he will get it."

The promotion's next numbered card, ONE 168, is happening later this year and will take place inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 6.

Tickets for ONE 168 are currently available via Ticketmaster.