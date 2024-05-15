Johan Ghazali won't rule out Denis Puric's KO power vs Rodtang: "If he takes his chance, he will get it"

ONE Muay Thai star Denis Puric is set to take on flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing bout at ONE 167 on June 7.

'The Bosnian Menace' has fought all over the world and a laundry list of elite talent which led to him joining the world's largest martial arts promotion in mid-2022, with him posting three wins thus far.

As fans prepare to watch Puric get into an all-time classic with 'The Iron Man', young Muay Thai star Johan Ghazali revealed in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA that there is a big chance that Puric might win via knockout:

"I would see him trying to go for a knockout. Their styles are the same, so it's really hard to see a knockout given Rodtang's chin and all. But, you know, if he takes his chance, he will get it."

At 39 years old, Puric definitely still has the power to pull off the knockout, but as fans have seen, Rodtang's otherworldly ability to absorb damage will be a major hurdle for the Team CSK fighter.

Fans split on winner of Rodtang, Denis Puric clash

With ONE 167 taking place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Rodtang is likely to get a massive boost for his big bout with Puric, though some fans are not entirely sure of that.

On a countdown graphic posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, Fans of both fighters came out in the comments section:

"This is WAR"

"@bosnian_menace all the way"

"Rodtang still going to come out on top"

"@rodtang_jitmuangnon Iron man will win"

"I know the bosnian menace is going to win 2nd round my prediction"

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.