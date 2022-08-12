Legendary toughness: Does Rodtang have the hardest chin in combat sports?

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon might have the toughest chin in all of combat sports. The Muay Thai superstar has rightfully earned this reputation by effortlessly absorbing strikes from the hardest hitters in the sport.

In his ONE Championship career, the 25-year-old Thai-born fighter has never been knocked out or knocked down, and has never even stumbled after taking strikes. He even ate a flurry from tough striker Tagir Khalilov and danced after the Russian's combination was finished.

ONE Championship posted a clip of the punches and the dance. The caption reads:

"No one is going through Rodtang Jitmuangnon's phone 😤 "The Iron Man" returns on August 26 in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals against Savvas Michael!"

'The Iron Man' began training Muay Thai at the of 10, and over his entire career has scarcely taken a loss by way of KO/TKO. The only recorded fight in which Rodtang suffered a loss via stoppage was way back in 2013 when he was merely 16 years old.

Kickboxing superstar Tenshin Nasukawa has won nearly 70% of his fights via knockout. Yet, when Jitmuangnon and Tenshin fought in 2018, the Japanese RISE champion couldn't score a knockdown on Rodtang even when extra time was added.

MMA legend Demetrious Johnson landed a booming overhand against the Thai-born fighter when they fought earlier this year. Jitmuangnon ate the strike from 'Mighty Mouse' like it was nothing.

Savvas Michael looking to defeat Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Jonathan Haggerty, Walter Goncalves, Petchdam Petchyindee, Khalilov, Danial Williams, Tenshin, and Jacob Smith all failed to defeat 'The Iron Man', yet Savvas Michael plans on doing just that on August 26.

The semi-final round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix will feature Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael. The fight is booked for ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US prime-time via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

The Cyprus-born striker is highly motivated coming into his match against the 25-year-old Thai phenom. While speaking to ONE, Michael explained:

“I have a picture of [Jitmuangnon] at home. He’s the first person I see [when I get up], just for that extra motivation. There’s no Plan B. He’s the man in my division now and I want to beat him. As soon as I wake up, I already feel motivated to train once I see his picture. All I see is [Jitmuangnon]. And I see a W.”

It may be possible to defeat ‘The Iron Man', but finishing him is just a dream.

