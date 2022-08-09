Check out Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s transformation from all-action brawler to technical striker

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most skilled fighters in Muay Thai. The ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion began his combat sports career at the age of 10 and has since earned over 260 professional victories.

The Thai-born fighter was only 21 years old when he made his debut in ONE Championship. Back then, he was often brawling in fights and getting by on his legendary toughness. Over time, he has developed a more technical style in Muay Thai.

ONE Championship has put together a highlight showing the evolution of Rodtang Jitmuangnon:

"From BRAWLER To Technical MASTER 🤯 Rodtang's INSANE Evolution ... Savvas Michael will face a new-and-improved Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals at ONE on Prime Video 1 on August 26! Relive "The Iron Man's" sensational evolution throughout his storied career in The Home of Martial Arts!"

Watch the fight below:

The video starts in 2019 and shows clips from all of his fights going forward. The 25-year-old has had a legendary career in ONE Championship and this highlight captures some of his greatest moments. This includes capturing the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship from Jonathan Haggerty, brawling with Danial Williams on TNT, and out-striking Jacob Smith in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

His next fight will be in the semi-final round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, where he will face skilled striker Savvas Michael of Cyprus. The fight takes place at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts on US primetime via Prime Video on August 26th.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon on fighting constantly

'The Iron Man' Rodtang has set a torrid pace of fighting in Muay Thai. In 2022 he has already fought twice, facing Demetrious Johnson and Jacob Smith, and the Thai-born fighter will look to fight twice more this year.

In a 2019 interview with ONE Championship, the Thai fighter explained that fighting continuously is all he's ever known and he enjoys it. Rodtang said:

“Fighting frequently is what’s normal for me. It is what I know. I train really hard, so my body is conditioned for this. Even after all these years, I never take more than a week off from training. I’m always ready to go.”

Discussing his next opponent Michael, Rodtang explained:

“For me, it’s rare to see a tall fighter like [Michael] daring to trade weapons with opponents. His strength and aggressive style are so compatible with ONE. His long reach is also advantageous. But his weakness is that he misses a lot of his attacks, and that leaves [him open] to be counterattacked. And he often shows signs of pain when he is hit. Let’s see how he will perform after a long break.”

The two expert Muay Thai strikers are booked to have their tournament showdown at Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium and airs on US primetime via Amazon Prime Video on August 26.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by C. Naik