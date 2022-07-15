Check out Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s crazy fight highlights leading up to Savvas Michael showdown

Muay Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is looking to earn another world title in 2022. He is currently competing in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix and has earned a win in the first round. With only two more fights to go, his next fight will be at ONE 161 on August 26 in US primetime against Savvas Michael.

ONE Championship recently shared Rodtang's and Savvas Michael's first fights in the tournament. Earlier in 2022, the two athletes both earned dominant decision victories. ONE posted the following video:

"Gear up for the highly anticipated ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinal showdown between reigning king Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Cypriot striking ace Savvas Michael by reliving their action-packed quarterfinal brawls against Jacob Smith and Amir Naseri, respectively!"

In the Grand Prix's opening round, Rodtang Jitmuangnon dominated England's Jacob Smith over a three-round decision. The Thai athlete expertly timed his inside and outside attacks. Through a series of elbows and punches, he left his opponent torn and battered. Fans can watch the full fight highlights in the above video.

Savvas Michael is a Cyprus-born Muay Thai fighter who is a technician when it comes to "The Art of Eight Limbs." In the first round of the tournament, he faced Iran's Amir Naseri.

Naseri is a veteran of the sport, but as seen in the video above, Michael made his win look effortless. Throughout the bout, he landed the harder shots while nearly shutting out his opponent entirely. The Cyprus-born striker dominated the fight en route to a unanimous decision win.

At ONE 161, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael will meet in the semi-final round of the 2022 Grand Prix.

Stamp Fairtex on Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael

ONE Championship atomweight fighter Stamp Fairtex has offered her opinion on how the rest of the Grand Prix will play out. In an interview with ONE, she commented on Michael vs. Rodtang. Stamp explained her thoughts and said:

“For Rodtang and Savvas, I think Rodtang will win because he attacks better. The only way for Savvas to defeat Rodtang is to go toe-to-toe with him with a strong heart and be conscious of not falling into Rodtang’s game."

The other bout of the tournament will see decorated Thai champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 against Brazil's Walter Goncalves. Ultimately, Stamp predicts, it should be a Rodtang vs. Superlek in the final. She said:

“I think Rodtang and Superlek will face each other in the final. It will be a very exciting match. This has been a highly anticipated match for a long time. If they meet in ONE, it would be fun to watch.”

Rodtang vs. Michael will be at ONE 161 on August 26 in US primetime, while Superlek vs. Goncalves takes place on ONE 160 on August 26 internationally. The finals of this Grand Prix will be in late 2022.

