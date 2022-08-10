ONE Championship asks what version of Rodtang Jitmuangnon is fan-favorite, fans react

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon has taken many forms in his ONE Championship career. 'The Iron Man' began as a tough brawler when he was younger and has since matured into a precise power striker.

On Instagram, ONE Championship asked fans about their favorite form of the Muay Thai fighter:

"Which is your favorite version of "The Iron Man?" 🤖 Rodtang Jitmuangnon is ready to bring his ALL when he faces Savvas Michael in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals on August 26!"

'The Iron Man' has gone through an evolution, starting with 'Debuting Rodtang', then 'And New Rodtang', 'Respectful Rodtang', and lastly 'Super Saiyan Rodtang'.

Combat sports fans responded in the comments. House of Dragons Martial Arts said:

"Super Saiyan Rodtang is the best"

ONE Championship fan @uhjin00 chimed in:

"Respectful Rodtang 🙌🙌🙌"

Majeed Shaikh (@legend_3034), a combat sports fan, commented:

"All of the best version [Rodtang Jitmuangnon] 🔥🔥"

Instagram Comments [Photo Credit: @ONEChampionship]

Rodtang's next fight will be in the next round of the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix against Savvas Michael. The two expert Muay Thai strikers are booked to meet at ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II, which broadcasts on US prime-time via Prime Video on August 26.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Savvas Michael

'The Iron Man' is a 25-year-old, Thai-born ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion with over 260 career victories. This fight will be a major test for the skilled striker Savvas Michael.

Cyprus-born Michael is determined to make an impression in the combat sports world as he plans on defeating Rodtang. In an interview with ONE, 'The Baby Face Killer' explained just how motivated he is. He said:

“I have a picture of [Rodtang] at home. He’s the first person I see [when I get up], just for that extra motivation. There’s no Plan B. He’s the man in my division now and I want to beat him. As soon as I wake up, I already feel motivated to train once I see his picture. All I see is Rodtang. And I see a W.”

Rodtang and Michael will be fighting to get into the final of the Grand Prix on August 26.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak