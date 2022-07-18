Watch: Rodtang Jitmuangnon helps dad beat cancer, buys parents a home after success in ONE

Rising to world championship prominence in such a short span of time, 24-year-old Rodtang Jitmuangnon remains grounded despite all his achievements.

In a classic rags-to-riches story, watch the behind-the-scenes footage as ‘The Iron Man’ helps his dad beat cancer and buys his parents a new home after finding success with ONE Championship.

ONE Championship aptly titled the footage on Instagram with this caption:

"It's more than just fighting❤️"

Watch the clip below:

While many would let fame and fortune get to their heads, Rodtang Jitmuangnon amazingly demonstrates maturity beyond his years. ‘The Iron Man’ had previously explained to ONE the secret behind his success:

“Nothing good comes from having an ego, and you won’t be successful if you have one. I want to tell fighters that if you get famous, you can’t forget who you are or where you come from, and to never forget your first day at the gym.”

Working his way up the ONE rankings since 2019, the Thai superstar has accumulated a perfect record of 10 consecutive wins in Muay Thai and one fight in kickboxing. The only blemish on his record is a freestyle mixed-rules loss against flyweight legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

Rodtang’s newest challenge to date is the race for the Grand Prix silver belt. After a lopsided winning performance against Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals, ‘The Iron Man’ returns to the circle at ONE 161 on Amazon Prime to face No.4-ranked Muay Thai fighter Savvas Michael in the semi-finals.

The penultimate showdown of the Grand Prix tournament is going to be a massive hit. The winner of the bout will face either Walter Goncalves or Superlek Kiatmoo9 in the final.

After the Grand Prix, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is open to new challenges in MMA with ONE Championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon has previously expressed an interest towards making the transition to MMA if and when he wins the ONE flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament.

With no other contenders left to fight in Muay Thai, Rodtang has two potential options to choose from. Either return to kickboxing where he is 1-0 and try for a world title there or make his start in MMA.

'The Iron Man' spoke about these possibilities in an interview with SCMP MMA, saying:

“If I became the world Grand Prix champion, nobody in my division can come to challenge me for my Muay Thai title at the moment, so maybe I would like to have a kick-boxing challenge for the kick-boxing world title. If I also gain this championship, I think I will fully go to MMA, for sure.”

There’s so much road ahead for him that making the transition to any of these disciplines will only help him grow stronger and more dominant as a fighter. The sky's the limit for the young world champion.

Catch the full interview below:

