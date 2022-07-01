Rodtang Jitmuangnon versus Savvas Michael added to ONE 161 

The matchup between 'Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix semifinals has been added to the historic ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II card.

The blockbuster bout is only the second match that has been officially confirmed for the August 26 event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Earlier this month, ONE Championship announced that the card will be headlined by a ONE flyweight world championship rematch between longtime titleholder Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes and 12-time flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon put on a dominant performance against Jacob Smith at ONE 157 last May to punch his ticket to the tournament semifinals.

Meanwhile, the No.4-ranked flyweight Savvas Michael was equally as impressive in defeating Amir Naseri to earn his place opposite the Thai superstar.

Even though only two matchups have been announced for ONE 161 so far, the star power surrounding the event is already undeniable. More bouts are expected to be announced over the next few weeks. If it’s anything close to the first two matchups, then it will undoubtedly be a card that no one should miss watching.

ONE 161: Moraes vs. Johnson II will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, and fans in Singapore can purchase tickets to watch the event live. Click on this link for more details on how you can experience the action in person.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is taking 2022 by storm

Rodtang already has over 250 wins on his professional fighting resume, but he’s still busy adding more to it.

In March, Rodtang Jitmuangnon figured in a special rules super-fight against mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson at ONE X, the promotion’s 10th-anniversary show. ‘The Iron Man’ stayed true to his moniker by keeping the pressure on the American, despite absorbing some of Johnson’s best shots.

While Rodtang was unable to secure the victory in the historic bout, the Thai fighter did not disappoint his fans by tapping out to Johnson’s match-winning rear-naked choke. Instead, he opted to be removed from his senses and ride off like a true warrior.

Two months later, Rodtang returned to his element to compete in the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix. It was the first time that the division's champion was participating in a tournament designed to produce a No. 1 contender for the belt.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s bout with Savvas Michael will be his third this year, with a little less than six more months to go in 2022. Should he emerge victorious against Michael, Rodtang will advance to the tournament final, which could also take place within the year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far