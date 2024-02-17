ONE Fight Night 19 results: Lito Adiwang's all-action style bests hardy Danial Williams in pivotal strawweight MMA tie

Lito Adiwang added another big win to his ONE Championship record, securing a unanimous decision victory over three-sport superstar Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19 this past Friday, February 16.

Adiwang and Williams came out looking to get their kicking game going, with each one targeting the lead leg of their opponent.

From there, it was clear that ‘Thunder Kid’ had the upper hand, as he moved in and clipped Williams with a looping left hook before dropping ‘Mini T’ with a follow-up right hand.

Williams managed to get back to his feet but was met with an onslaught of strikes from the highly explosive Lito Adiwang.

Letting Williams off the hook, the 30-year-old switched levels and held top control for a majority of the opening round.

‘Thunder Kid’ opted to keep things on the feet throughout the second, allowing Williams to utilize his signature kicks to create distance and pepper his opponent.

As a result, the SOMA Fight Club affiliate struggled to get off any offense with his hands while ‘Mini T’ continued to find his intended target.

In the opening minute of the third round, Williams went back to the body with a stiff kick, but Adiwang countered with a left hand that took Williams off balance, allowing Adiwang to shoot in and score another takedown.

Landing in the half-guard of Williams, Lito Adiwang was content to maintain control, but Williams managed to work his way back up in the corner with a minute to go in the bout.

With the clock ticking, Williams went hunt hunting, landing a glancing knee and stumbling Adiwang. Unfortunately, ‘Mini T’ was unable to take full advantage before the final bell sounded.

Official Result: Lito Adiwang defeats Danial Williams via unanimous decision (MMA – strawweight)

With the victory, ‘Thunder Kid’ has won his last three fights inside the Circle and moved to 16-5 in his mixed martial arts career.

Danial Williams fell to 3-2 in MMA and has now dropped his last four fights under the ONE Championship banner.