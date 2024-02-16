“I always want to be part of the big shows” - Lito Adiwang hoping to land a spot in ONE’s confirmed US events in 2024

Filipino firecracker and former Team Lakay standout ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang of Baguio City, Philippines has grand plans for how he wants his 2024 to end up. The 30-year-old strawweight mixed martial arts star envisions a resounding victory this weekend, and then landing a spot on one of two U.S. shows for ONE Championship later this year.

ONE Championship announced that it will return to the U.S. in September for an event in Denver, Colorado, and then again in November for its first show in Atlanta, Georgia. Adiwang is looking to earn a coveted spot on one of those cards.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan in a recent interview, Adiwang expressed his intent to make his U.S. debut.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“I know ONE is making a big MMA push this year. I always want to be part of the big shows so that’s one of my main motivators. I’m really hoping to be part of the US events later this year.”

Lito Adiwang dares Danial Williams to keep the fight standing: “We’ll see who gives in”

Lito Adiwang is set to return this weekend against the fiery Danial Williams.

‘Thunder Kid’ and ‘Mini T’ lock horns at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Adiwang dared Williams to keep the fight standing and not to shoot for any takedowns. ‘Thunder Kid’ told ONE Championship:

“We’ll see. Both of us are strikers, so we’ll see who gives in and turns into a wrestler because he can’t take the damage on the feet. Definitely excited for this bout. I’m visualizing this bout to be electrifying and entertaining. This is going to be a beautiful explosive striking battle.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.