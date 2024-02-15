“My boxing is better” – Lito Adiwang confident he has superior hands than pure striker Danial Williams

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts firebrand and former Team Lakay member ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang believes that if he gets caught in a barnburner against Australian-Thai dynamo ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams this weekend, he will come out of any exchange the victor.

Obviously, Adiwang and Williams are two of the most explosive fighters in ONE Championship, and at ONE Fight Night 19, they will finally get to test their skills against each other.

‘Thunder Kid’ locks horns with ‘Mini T’ at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Adiwang says he believes he is a better striker overall than Williams.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“We’re focusing on my strengths, particularly on the areas where I hold the advantage. I believe my boxing is better than him. I need to strike first and impose my style first. I need to control this match from start to finish. This is MMA, so we’ll never know where this fight takes us. Whether it’ll be on the feet or on the ground, I need to be in total control.”

That’s a bold statement to make, but fans need proof. Thankfully, we will get to see Adiwang test that theory out this weekend.

Lito Adiwang willing to take on all-comers

Whether it’s Danial Williams standing across from him in the ONE Championship ring or some other big name, Lito Adiwang promises to showcase only his very best.

He told ONE Championship:

“I’m still happy [to face Danial Williams] because at least I was given a fight. For me, whoever they give me, whoever I face, I’m game. I’m always game to fight and put on a show.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.