“I'll be hunting for that” – Danial Williams reveals desire to get even with tormentor Jeremy Miado 

Multi-time former ONE world title challenger, Australian-Thai dynamo ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is ready to face one of the toughest opponents of his career this weekend when he steps into the ONE Championship ring at ONE Fight Night 19. But the 30-year-old veteran fighter still has another foe lingering on his mind that he can’t seem to shake off.

Despite heading into battle against fiery Filipino strawweight ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang this Friday night, Williams admits he’s still thinking about his loss to another Filipino fighter in ‘The Jaguar’ Jeremy Miado.

Williams and Miado met in October of 2022, where he lost via third-round technical knockout to the Manila, Philippines native. That defeat kicked off a series of unfortunate setbacks for ‘Mini T’, and he has had trouble getting it out of his mind.

Speaking to Cageside Press in a recent interview, Williams talked about the loss to Miado, and his desire to run it back with ‘The Jaguar’.

‘Mini T’ stated:

“Just ideally take the fight as it comes, man. I love fighting so it's just whatever I get off it I'm quick to jump on it. But in a perfect world, I'd love to have another MMA fight after this [match with Lito Adiwang]. Keep it going, especially that Jeremy Miado rematch, I'll be hunting for that.”

Danial Williams takes on Filipino firecracker Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19

Williams is in for a tough out for his next fight. The 30-year-old Australian-Thai star is set to face former Team Lakay member ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

A victory for Williams here could land him in the strawweight MMA top five.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.