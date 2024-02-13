“We’ll see who turns into a wrestler” – Lito Adiwang thrilled to go toe-to-toe with fellow striker Danial Williams 

Filipino strawweight MMA firecracker and former Team Lakay member ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang expects a full-on skirmish of strikes when he steps into the ONE Championship ring against his next foe.

Adiwang is set to lock horns with Australian-Thai multi-sport phenom and former ONE world title challenger ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang dared Williams to go for the takedown first, because he won’t be the one to do it.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“We’ll see. Both of us are strikers, so we’ll see who gives in and turns into a wrestler because he can’t take the damage on the feet. Definitely excited for this bout. I’m visualizing this bout to be electrifying and entertaining. This is going to be a beautiful explosive striking battle.”

Needless to say, this Adiwang vs. Williams showdown has all the makings of an absolute classic, and fans should not want to miss these two strawweights throw down this weekend.

Lito Adiwang on Danial Williams: “He’s faced some of the best strikers but I believe in myself”

Lito Adiwang understands just how dangerous an opponent Danial Williams is, but the 30-year-old is heading into this next fight full of confidence.

He told ONE Championship:

“I’m already hearing things that I’ll get outclassed on the feet mainly because he’s a very good striker, he’s a Muay Thai fighter and he’s faced some of the best strikers but I believe in myself. I believe that I’m one of the best strikers in MMA, and I believe styles make fights.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.