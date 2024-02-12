“I bring something different” – Lito Adiwang warns Danial Williams to not look past his striking

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts firecracker, and former Team Lakay star ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang knows what he’s getting himself into when he steps into the ONE Championship ring this weekend against Australian-Thai dynamo ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams.

The 30-year-old from Baguio City, Philippines, understands what Williams brings to the table, and it’s an evening full of explosive strikes.

Adiwang and Williams are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday night, Feb. 16.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang was quick to remind Williams that he’s not just a striker but that he also has a load of other skills that make him even more dangerous.

‘Thunder Kid’ said:

“Sure, he’s faced a lot of World Champions, and I know for myself that I bring something different to the table. I’ll just have to show it in the ring. We can both be good strikers, but I believe styles make fights. I have a lot of things to offer that he hasn’t seen yet and I know that’s my key to victory.”

Needless to say, fans can expect an absolute barnburner when Adiwang and Williams finally trade strikes at the center of the ring.

Lito Adiwang promises fans there’s more to come: “This isn’t my ceiling”

Lito Adiwang says fans haven’t seen the best of the ‘Thunder Kid’ in action. The 30-year-old is hard at work perfecting his craft.

The Filipino firecracker added:

“This isn’t my ceiling, and I don’t believe that this is just where I’ll go in life. That’s what happened in my career. You really need to sacrifice. Training’s hard, everything’s hard, but if you want change, then you need to overcome that.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.