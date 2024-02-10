Lito Adiwang says “confidence in the ring” will be key against battle-tested Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19

Filipino strawweight MMA firecracker ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang is beaming with confidence as he heads into his next fight against another very dangerous opponent. It’s this very confidence that the 30-year-old former Team Lakay standout says will carry him to victory.

Adiwang is set to face former ONE world title challenger, Australian-Thai dynamo ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to the Manila Standard in a recent interview, Adiwang talked about his mindset heading into this all-important war against ‘Mini T’.

The Baguio City, Philippines native stated:

“I need to believe that I’m better. Once I doubt myself, even though I’m better, that won’t show out in the fight. That’s our focus – game plan and confidence in the ring.”

Needless to say, fans are definitely looking forward to the Adiwang vs. Williams clash, which can’t come soon enough.

‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang expects tactical fight against Danial Williams: “You have to be smart”

While fans expect the showdown between Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams to be explosive, the 30-year-old Filipino stalwart admits he needs to be cautious against a dangerous fighter like ‘Mini T’. Nevertheless, he’s going for a highlight reel finish, no matter what it takes.

‘Thunder Kid’ added:

“Definitely excited for this bout. I’m visualizing this bout to be electrifying and entertaining. This is going to be a beautiful, explosive striking battle.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.