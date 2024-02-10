“This isn’t my ceiling” – Lito Adiwang willing to sacrifice everything to achieve his full potential as a martial artist

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts sensation and former Team Lakay standout ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang says that as exciting and as talented as he is, fans haven’t seen anything yet. The 30-year-old Baguio City, Philippines native says the best is yet to come.

Adiwang is hard at work, preparing for his next appearance in the ONE Championship ring. And ‘Thunder Kid’ believes gritting his teeth and getting down to business every single day is crucial to his success.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Adiwang detailed the importance of hard work and how it affects his development as a fighter.

‘Thunder Kid’ stated:

“This isn’t my ceiling, and I don’t believe that this is just where I’ll go in life. That’s what happened in my career. You really need to sacrifice. Training’s hard, everything’s hard, but if you want change, then you need to overcome that.”

Needless to say, Adiwang is an absolute force to be reckoned with when he’s firing on all cylinders.

‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang to take on Australian-Thai firecracker ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19

It’s going to be a battle of action superstars when Filipino strawweight standout ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang goes head to head against former ONE world title challenger ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams in a strawweight MMA clash next week.

The two elite competitors of the lower weight classes lock horns at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, February 16th.

A lot is riding on this matchup, as the winner could earn a berth in the strawweight MMA top five.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.